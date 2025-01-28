In Canada's fastest-growing province, the best employers are getting better: 'Alberta's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With a population that's growing faster than anywhere else in Canada and the nation's strongest economic growth, Alberta is setting the pace for the rest of the country. Employers in the province are responding by raising the bar with new strategies to attract and retain employees. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as Alberta's Top Employers (2025) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"More than a quarter of this year's winners saw double-digit growth in their full-time workforce over the past year," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Alberta's economy is growing, employers are hiring, and they are competing for the best talent both in Alberta and, increasingly, from across the country."

Since the competition's inception in 2006, Alberta employers have been consistently recognized for their competitive employee benefits and workplace cultures. While the province's oil and gas sector is experiencing significant growth, new industries and employers have moved to Alberta, attracted by its skilled workforce and affordable cost of living. For employees, the improvements can be seen in the range of new benefits employers are offering to attract a changing workforce.

"Of particular note is the emphasis on flexibility in benefits," adds Leung. "Whether it's modular health plans, health spending plans, or flexible spending accounts that can be used for wellness items, purchasing time off, or offsetting pension contributions, this year's winners offer employees increased choice and more options to meet their needs."

Nearly 90 per cent of this year's winners provide flexible health plans or health and wellness spending accounts, allowing employees to tailor benefits to their individual needs. Additionally, 50 per cent offer parental leave top-ups, and nearly half support employee upskilling through tuition assistance for courses unrelated to their current roles. The numbers underscore how this year's winners are raising the bar for workplace innovation and meeting the needs of a dynamic workforce.

Now in its 20th year, Alberta's Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Alberta.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal, as well as on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, including hundreds of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

