In a year when the city was tested, its best employers stepped up to look after employees and support the community: 'Greater Toronto's Top Employers' for 2021 are announced

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - This country's largest metropolis has long been admired for its dynamism, with residents taking for granted the strong economic growth that has extended for decades. But how would the Greater Toronto Area and its preeminent employers fare when faced with an existential challenge, one that would change the working lives of millions of residents overnight and shutter much of its economic life for months? The answer is that, even during a pandemic, the region and its employers continue to provide inspiration in how they have cared for employees and supported to the community. The best of these stories were chronicled this morning, as Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2021 was announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"One of the biggest challenges for employers across the GTA this year is adapting rapidly to the changes that took place in how we live and work," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "For a region as diverse and dynamic as the GTA, this year's winners have found creative ways to keep employees engaged and connected, even when working apart."

This year's list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers reads like a roll call of the region's most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations. From industry leaders in finance and software development to world-class healthcare, public sector and non-profit organizations, this year's winners stand out for their resilience during the pandemic – and for going the extra distance to look after employees and support the community during a period that challenged even the strongest organizations.

"This competition always strikes a chord with our editorial team and with me personally," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "It's hard not to be impressed by the dynamism of employers that make their home in the GTA, and by the remarkably diversified economy they have created. In a year that will be seared in most of our memories by the pandemic and the difficult social questions it raised, these employers remind us why we choose to make this place our home. The winners are often peerless in their own fields – but this year we also saw how they have placed the welfare of their employees and health of their community at the heart of their organizational purpose."

Now marking in its 15th edition, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Greater Toronto Area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2021 was announced in special magazine published in The Globe and Mail this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

