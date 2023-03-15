IMPULSION Innovation Edition - The electric and smart transportation event, an international success!

MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation (EST), organized IMPULSION, Innovation Edition, the international summit on electric and smart transportation. The event sparked enthusiasm among participants and speakers, who attended from around the world.

Over 1300 participants!

Quebec also confirmed its place as the world leader in the electric and smart transportation sector. Over the three days of the event, a succession of 40 conferences and workshops addressed the issues facing the entire EST value chain, as well as proposing solutions.

"EST industry themes are strategic for Quebec's future, and the presence of renowned actors, local and international, indicate that a carbon-neutral world needs the Quebec EST industry. Thanks to Impulsion, over 850 B2B meetings took place. More than just an event, we created a meeting place so that we can move towards sustainable mobility more quickly, together." Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec

Participants had the opportunity to discover the latest in smart and intelligent transportation technologies, and over 70 exhibitors were able to share their expertise. 9 vehicles were also presented.

Propulsion Québec salutes the noteworthy presence of several dignitaries at its event.

The electric and smart transportation industrial cluster had the honor of welcoming 7 ministers to its event, as well as numerous Quebec and international officials. Encouraging evidence that we are being heard and a sign of collaboration, so essential to our industry.

QUOTES

"Canada has everything it needs to be a leader in the electric and smart transportation sector. Our government knows that by helping SMEs become more innovative and competitive and by supporting innovation in technological development, we are laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow. Congratulations to the entire Propulsion Québec team on holding IMPULSION! By bringing together all the players in the ecosystem, we will be able to see our transportation sector adapt efficiently with the aim of becoming more sustainable." The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This event organized by Propulsion Québec showcases our renewable energy and our electric and smart vehicle sector. Decarbonizing our economy and electrifying our transportation system are top priorities for our government, and we will continue to encourage sectors that strengthen Québec's position as a sustainable mobility leader." Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Montréal Region

"I am very proud that our Government took part in this summit, one of the flagship events organized as part of the France-Québec Year of Innovation. We share with France a strong commitment to transitioning to a green economy. I would like to acknowledge the outstanding work the Québec Government Office in Paris has done to foster closer ties between the French and Québec transportation sectors through the signing of an agreement between France's Agence de l'Innovation pour les Transports, Propulsion Québec and Innovation en énergie électrique (InnovÉ)." Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

IMPULSION Innovation Edition was made possible thanks to the financial support of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, du ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec (MEIE), ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie, ministère des Transports et de la mobilité du Québec et du ministère du Tourisme du Québec (MTO), de la City of Montreal, d' AttriX, partnerGeotab, d'Hydro-Québec et d'InnovÉÉ

About Propulsion Québec

Quebec's smart and electric transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a leader in developing and implementing land transportation systems that promote smart and electric transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 270 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), AttriX, partner, Desjardins, Fasken, Hydro-Québec and Quebecor.

