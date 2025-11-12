WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, thousands of more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help double the pace of homebuilding over the next decade to increase housing supply, alongside other measures. It will also transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of an entirely new Canadian housing industry. This new federal agency will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Build Canada Homes is responding to the housing challenges Canadians are facing with bold action.

Today, Doug Eyolfson, the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, and Ben Carr, the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, announced that Build Canada Homes is accepting Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the partial redevelopment of the Naawi-Oodena property, a prime site prioritized for a Direct Build approach using modern construction methods to accelerate affordable housing delivery in Winnipeg.

Naawi-Oodena is a landmark redevelopment with partnership between Treaty One First Nations and Canada Lands Company to create a vibrant, inclusive community that respects Indigenous culture while addressing Canada's housing needs. The earmarked parcel on the Canada Lands Company portion of the site will deliver 320 homes. The entire Naawi-Oodena site will provide approximately 2,100 homes, setting a new standard for collaboration and innovation.

Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyses the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need. The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes

"Build Canada Homes marks a turning point in how we deliver affordable housing in Canada. By combining bold investments with innovative construction methods and strategic partnerships, we're not just building homes--we're building communities, and Naawi-Oodena is an example of this. Every Canadian no matter where they live deserves housing that is accessible, sustainable, and built for the future."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Naawi-Oodena represents the kind of transformative partnership we need to solve Canada's housing crisis. By working with Treaty One First Nations and leveraging federal lands, we're delivering homes that reflect community values, cultural respect, and affordability. This is reconciliation in action--and a blueprint for inclusive development across the country."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when all partners come together with a shared vision for the future. The Naawi-Oodena redevelopment will not only create much-needed housing, but also jobs and opportunities for Manitobans for generations to come."

Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"Naawi-Oodena is more than a housing project, it's the foundation of a vibrant, inclusive community. I'm proud to see federal investment helping accelerate housing solutions that meet the needs of Winnipeg families while honouring this site's deep cultural and historical significance."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Winnipeg needs more housing of every kind, and as one of the largest infill projects in Winnipeg's history, Naawi-Oodena is a key part of that solution. The homes being built here will help families find affordable options close to schools, transit, and jobs. Projects like this show what's possible when all levels of government and Indigenous partners work together to grow our city."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

"Naawi-Oodena represents the heart of our community -- a place of hope, prosperity, and continued commitment to reconciliation. Today's announcement marks an important milestone in our shared vision for this land: to build a vibrant, inclusive community that reflects both First Nation culture and modern innovation. Treaty One Nations values our ongoing partnership with Canada Lands Company and looks forward to future collaboration through the Build Canada Homes program to create housing, build capacity, and generate lasting opportunities for our people and for all Manitobans."

Chief Gordon BlueSky, Chairperson, Treaty One Nations

"Naawi-Oodena is a milestone for Build Canada Homes and a model for partnership. By working alongside Treaty One First Nations and prioritizing this parcel for Direct Build, we're accelerating delivery and creating housing that is affordable, sustainable, and inclusive."

Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with a mandate to scale the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalyzing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Build Canada Homes has already launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Arbo Downsview in Toronto.

Today's announcement builds on a series of measures introduced this year to make life more affordable for Canadians and help double the pace of housing construction over the next decade, including eliminating consumer carbon pricing, removing the GST for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million, and launching Build Canada Homes.

Related Products

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]