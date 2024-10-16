Improving Opens New Canadian Headquarters in Toronto, Ontario

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Improving, a modern digital services company, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Canadian headquarters located in Toronto. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in their commitment to expanding their growing presence in Canada and enhancing their service offerings to clients across the region.

Strategically situated at 171 East Liberty in Toronto, Ontario, this prime location offers convenient access to major transportation hubs and business districts, making it an ideal spot for expanding operations. The new headquarters will be home to 100 employees. The opening of this office location will fuel new jobs in the community, furthering economic development in Toronto.

Improving has invested in significant development within Canada over the past three years. During this period, they have strategically expanded their presence from 49 employees in Calgary to now having 400 employees throughout all their Canadian offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Winnipeg. This expansion ensures a presence across all major time zones.

"Home to the second largest tech cluster in North America, with 70,000 STEM graduates every year and 420,000 tech workers and growing, we continue to see both domestic and international tech companies choosing to invest in Ontario's thriving innovation ecosystem," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We congratulate Improving on the grand opening of their new headquarters and thank them for investing in Ontario's talented tech workforce. Our province's growing tech community is made more vibrant by your presence and growth."

Improving has additionally supported the local tech and entrepreneurial community through their unique startup-based competition called CodeLaunch, which had its inaugural Canadian show in Toronto this past August.

The decision to establish Improving's Canadian headquarters in Toronto was driven by its vibrant business environment and strategic location, which align perfectly with the company's long-term growth strategy. Looking ahead, Improving plans to further expand its operations in Canada, with additional investments in platform engineering and data & AI.

"Opening our Canadian headquarters in Toronto is a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy. This new office will enable us to better serve our Canadian customers and tap into the incredible talent pool that Toronto offers," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving.

