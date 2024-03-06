Federal government investing $7.5 million to bring mobile service to eight Indigenous communities

THOMPSON, MB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone needs reliable and affordable mobile connectivity, no matter where they live in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to bring mobile service and high-speed Internet access to underserved communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced $7.5 million in federal funding for Broadband Communications North to bring mobile connectivity to Barren Lands First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Poplar River First Nation, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Shamattawa First Nation, Sayisi Dene Denesuline Nation, Mosakahiken Cree Nation and Bloodvein First Nation in Manitoba.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet and mobile services.

Ensuring access to secure and reliable mobile connectivity for Indigenous communities is a top priority for the government, particularly in an increasingly digital world. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"In 2024, a reliable mobile connection should be a part of everyday life. And having one means help is just a call away in case of emergency. Today, your federal government is making sure eight Indigenous communities across northern Manitoba have a little more peace of mind."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"We're happy with today's announcement, which will allow Broadband Communications North to continue building capacity in our communities, increasing their communication capabilities and ultimately making life better for them. Our ability to provide cellular and data services for our most remote communities has just expanded and will allow us to move forward in closing the gap in services that a lot of our communities are facing. With recent research indicating people now access the World Wide Web through handheld devices, we have taken a step forward by ensuring eight of the communities we serve are going to have that ability. That and the ability to make phone calls from their handheld units brings us on an equal footing with the rest of the country."

– Jason Neepin, Executive Director, Broadband Communications North

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload and improve mobile services from coast to coast to coast.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload and improve mobile services from coast to coast to coast. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030, and to improve mobile services across the country.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030, and to improve mobile services across the country. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $262 million in connectivity projects in Manitoba .

