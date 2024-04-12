Improving HPV Prevention in Canada: Time for Bold Action

MONTREAL, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is deviating from meeting the 2030 objectives established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be on the path to eliminating cervical cancer. Our Expert Panel's mandate is to analyse and make recommendations regarding Canada's 1) HPV disease burden trends, 2) HPV primary (vaccinations) and secondary (cervical screening) prevention program effectiveness, and 3) HPV information in lay populations.

The reason for convening this Expert Panel arise from:

A 3.7% average rise in cervical cancer rates in the five years pre-COVID pandemic; HPV vaccine and cervical screening programs are not meeting their targeted coverage rates; Suboptimal delivery of cervical screening and HPV vaccines to high-risk groups; Inadequate & incomplete HPV prevention information and awareness among lay populations.

These prevention and awareness/information gaps are exacerbated by additional challenges:

Projected increase in cancer cases due to aging populations; The alarming decline in access to primary care, especially among vulnerable populations; Decreasing uptake of HPV vaccination and cervical screening.

We aim to leverage insights from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) report on HPV vaccine schedules to formulate an updated comprehensive framework for HPV prevention in Canada. This involves addressing significant challenges, including critical issues such as societal acceptability of vaccination initiatives, vaccination coverage rates necessary for effective prevention, and the potential exacerbation of health disparities among medically and socially vulnerable populations.

Our approach will focus on:

The strategic necessity of robust prevention strategies; The importance of addressing barriers to HPV vaccine uptake, and; Effective information dissemination strategies among various populations (especially high-risk groups) and importantly, health practitioners.

Through comprehensive media engagement and a white paper report, we aim to catalyze informed dialogue among stakeholders, ultimately enhancing HPV prevention literacy, promoting public health outcomes and equity, and ultimately to get back on the road to cervical cancer elimination in Canada.

Dr. Marc Steben, Co-President, HPV Global Action

Teresa Norris, Founder and President, HPV Global Action

Dr. Zeev Rosberger, Vice-President, HPV Global Action

Amelie McFadyen, Chief Executive Director, HPV Global Action

For more information: https://hpvglobalaction.org/hpv-info/

About HPV Global Action

Founded in 2006, we raise awareness of sex-positive inclusive sexual and reproductive health through the implementation of comprehensive educational programs, while emphasizing HPV and its potential consequences that include its related cancers. We empower culturally and ideologically diverse communities across the globe through the dissemination of critical, evidence-based information. We bring together provincial/territorial, federal, and global leaders to provide solutions on best practices and equitable policies on HPV prevention, cervical screening, gynaecological cancers, and access to treatment.

