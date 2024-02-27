MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Organizations that improve the quality of life of their employees create stronger and more resilient organizations. That's the message from winners of this year's Montréal's Top Employers competition announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's Montréal's Top Employers rank ahead of many employers across Canada in terms of the baseline benefits and programs that they offer," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "They have longer experience with Québec's parental leave top-up legislation, which is higher than the national average, and subsidized childcare options. So they focus on improving employees' quality of life, such as by creating opportunities for them to build friendships and social connections outside the workplace."

The organizations chosen for this year's Montréal's Top Employers also think creatively when it comes to improving employees' quality of life. Many winners go beyond simple financial awards for a job well done and, instead, provide experiences that enrich employees' lives, which can stay with them for years. From helping employees to travel, work remotely without rigid restrictions, or attend memorable social events at exciting venues, this year's winners put considerable thought into helping employees develop their lives outside the workplace.

"This year's winners give employees the time and encouragement needed to pursue their passions, interests and family commitments, without the conflicts that can arise when trying to juggle the demands of a successful career," adds Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "These employers provide their staff with the freedom to build successful lives outside work."

First published in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Greater Montréal area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with their head office or principal place of business located in Greater Montréal.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of media partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Montréal's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine published in the Montreal Gazette. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as hundreds of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

