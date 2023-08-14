Improving Access to Menstrual Hygiene in Indigenous Communities

The Aunt Flow business model ensures that pad and tampon sales translate into social impact, so for every ten products sold, one is donated to menstruators in need. Under the Canadian donation program managed by Citron Hygiene, all pads and tampons sold in Canada will fuel donations for communities on Canadian soil. The first donation occurred in Prince Edward Island on August 8 and was given to Lennox Island First Nation of the Mi'kmaq people.

A survey by Citron Hygiene showed that 26% of women have been struggling to afford period products in 2023 due to inflation and interest rate increases. In many Indigenous communities, particularly remote ones, period poverty is likely a far more severe problem than reflected in North America-wide research.

"Citron Hygiene sought out the NWAC because of its strong networks in underserved communities and its history of advocating for the health and well-being of its members," said Robert Guice, CEO of Citron Hygiene. "Far too many menstruators are experiencing the negative impacts of period poverty. Now, thanks to our current and future customers that have implemented Aunt Flow free-vend programs, we have a pipeline of free products to offer to these communities and can remove an obstacle that indigenous women and girls often face when pursuing opportunities."

"Citron Hygiene's donation of menstrual hygiene products echoes our mission of uplifting and empowering Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender-diverse individuals nationwide," Lynne Groulx, CEO of NWAC said. "Menstrual products are not a luxury but a fundamental necessity, enabling full participation in education, work, and community life. We commend Citron Hygiene's efforts in advancing menstrual equity, especially its commitment to reaching and delivering these essential products to remote areas. In these communities, where economic challenges and housing insecurity can intensify the struggle to prioritize menstrual hygiene alongside basic needs like food, their support is truly invaluable. Through this partnership, we break down barriers of finance, education, and social stigma, empowering menstruators to manage their periods with dignity".

Claire Coder, the founder and CEO of Aunt Flow, remarked, "No one should have to worry about missing school or work because they can't afford to purchase period supplies. We're proud to work alongside Citron Hygiene in support of the Native Women's Association of Canada to ensure that menstruators are provided with high-quality, organic cotton period products whenever they need them."

About Citron Hygiene LP

Citron Hygiene LP is a leading global company that provides washroom hygiene products and services to businesses and institutions that seek to enhance their brand by providing their customers and employees with an elevated washroom experience. With industry experience spanning 45 years, Citron Hygiene is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has service locations throughout Canada, US, and the United Kingdom. Citron Hygiene is a private portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm. To learn more, visit www.citronhygiene.com.

About the Native Women's Association of Canada

The Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) is a national Indigenous organization representing the political voice of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender-diverse people in Canada, inclusive of Métis, Inuit, and First Nations, both status and non-status, on- and off-reserve. NWAC is an aggregate of 13 Indigenous women's organizations from across Canada, and was founded on the collective goal to enhance, promote, and foster the social, economic, cultural, and political well-being of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ within their respective communities and in Canadian society. With nearly 50 years of experience, NWAC works to preserve Indigenous culture and advance the well-being of all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ , their families, and their communities.

About Aunt Flow

Founded by Claire Coder when she was 18-years-old, Aunt Flow is the most intuitive and sustainable solution for businesses, schools, and stadiums to provide free period products in their bathrooms. Toilet paper is offered for free, why aren't pads and tampons?®

Thousands of companies have joined the menstrual movement with Aunt Flow, ranging from Google, Netflix, and Princeton University to stadiums like the Footprint Center and State Farm Stadium. In addition to ensuring access to basic necessities in business bathrooms, Aunt Flow's Impact Program has donated over 1.6 million period products to menstruators in need. We call this people helping people - PERIOD.®"

