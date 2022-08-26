CED awards over $5 million for 24 projects to build or upgrade community spaces in Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

RIMOUSKI, QC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced non-repayable contributions totalling $5,068,295 for non-profit organizations and municipalities in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The allocated amounts will be used to finance construction, revitalization, and greening projects. Work will also include making public recreational infrastructure such as parks, community centres, cycling trails, and playgrounds more accessible.

These projects have received CED funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). Further information on the 24 projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"Our support for these promising projects in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region reflects our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities of all sizes throughout Quebec. I am delighted that the region's citizens and many visitors will be able to make use of these quality meeting spaces to come together more easily after the pandemic. Congratulations on these exciting projects that support the growth of the entire region!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.·

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

