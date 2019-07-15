Improved and expanded water pollution control plant to protect Napanee River and benefit Greater Napanee residents

GREATER NAPANEE, ON, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic, healthy communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Her Worship Marg Isbester, Mayor of the Town of Greater Napanee, announced joint funding to improve and expand the Greater Napanee Water Pollution Control Plant.

With the existing control plant currently operating at 94% capacity, improvements and expansion of the existing facilities' system will allow for more advanced treatment, and allow the plant to meet increasing demands in the future. These improvements will protect the Napanee River's ecosystem and benefit Greater Napanee residents for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $14 million under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Town of Greater Napanee will be responsible for the remaining costs of the project.

Quotes

"The sustainability of small town rural communities depends on their infrastructure. For far too long, our municipalities have not had the support they need to repair and replace aging water and wastewater systems. Not only does this mean that they have had to turn down growth and economic development, but also that our environment has been negatively impacted. The funding for Napanee's wastewater treatment plant demonstrates clearly that the environment and the economy must go together, and I am proud to see Napanee getting the investments it needs for a sustainable future."

Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The expansion of capacity for our Waste Water Treatment Plant, made possible with this support from the federal government, will allow us to be on an excellent footing for commercial and industrial investment opportunities. It also is essential in our efforts to improve our environmental outcomes, while conserving energy consumption—something so important for municipal governments, and really all forms of governments. I must complement our staff on their hard work and efforts to supply design and financial information to secure this support. Countless hours have been put in by the staff on both ends of this infrastructure injection."

Her Worship Marg Isbester, Mayor of the Town of Greater Napanee

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Town of Greater Napanee, 613-354-3351, info@greaternapanee.com; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

