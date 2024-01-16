BEARSPAW FIRST NATION, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Bearspaw First Nation will soon benefit from energy-efficient improvements to the Eden Valley Arena after an investment of over $1.4 million from the federal government.

Announced by Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Bearspaw First Nation Chief Darcy Dixon, this project will improve the existing community arena to create a safe, recreational, and, and environmentally-friendly space.

Investing in recreational infrastructure is key to creating dynamic and healthy communities where people can come together, stay healthy, and enjoy their hobbies to the fullest.

It will support upgrades to the building envelope, electrical and HVAC systems as well as the arena ice while creating local jobs. Once completed, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 46.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 133 tonnes annually.

Constructed in 1995, the Eden Valley Arena has provided the community with an inclusive space for competitive and recreational ice sports. Nearly two decades later, the arena is in need of many energy upgrades to reduce the maintenance and utility costs for its ongoing operations, as it uses more energy than needed.

The retrofit will save costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, allowing the community to accommodate additional programs and their growing needs. Having an arena space for skating, hockey and other events offers people of all ages a chance to develop skills through healthy, active lifestyles while creating a stronger community.

Quotes

"Hockey and other sports have the power to create positive change while bringing community members together. The upgrades to Bearspaw First Nation's Eden Valley Arena will greatly improve the facility while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and high energy costs. Facilities like this, provide youth and all members of the community with a safe place to work, learn, play, and live. We will continue to support Indigenous leadership in building stronger and more resilient communities so everyone has a fair chance to succeed."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Bearspaw First Nation and our Community of Eden Valley IR #216 are very pleased to partner with the Federal government to retrofit our Hockey Arena in the community. Eden Valley has had a rich history of winter sports participation including hockey. This arena has been very central to our community for many years and has brought our community and the communities around us together in sport. This Arena has been vital part of our community; it has hosted many other events for our people including Powwows, Funerals, Dances, and Community meetings. This building will be getting a new life with these Monies and will become much more economical for our nation to operate. Our Bearspaw Youth will have a great future again with this facility being upgraded with the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. Isniyes"

Chief Darcy Dixon, Bearspaw First Nation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,453,632 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero target of 2050.

move towards its net-zero target of 2050. At least 10 % of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping places become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping places become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Building a green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

