Important Safety Notice: Recall of Joe Fresh® Toddler's and Kid's Boy Functional Sandals Français
Jun 25, 2021, 15:06 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Due to a potential safety risk, Joe Fresh® is recalling the Toddler Boy and Kid Boy Functional Sandal in Khaki Green. The front strap on the sandal may detach at the seam and may cause potential safety concern for tripping, as well may pose as a choking hazard to children. No other style of sandals are affected.
Products with the following style codes were offered for sale between March 23, 2020 and June 25, 2021:
S0BT007402, S0BK007368
Joe Fresh products are sold online at joefresh.com, or at the below locations:
Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Wholesale Club®, valu-mart®, Zehrs®, and affiliated independent stores
Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Cash & Carry®, Dominion®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, and affiliated independent stores
Québec: Club Entrepot®, Joe Fresh®, Maxi®, Pharmaprix®, Presto®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, AXEP®, and Intermarché®
West: Extra Foods®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, and Shoppers Drug Mart®
One instance of the strap becoming detached resulting in injury has been reported.
All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and online. We are asking customers to return product to any store where Joe Fresh® apparel is sold for a full refund, with or without the receipt.
We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of our customers and their children is our top priority.
SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh
For further information: If you have any questions about products and our refund policy, please contact customer service at 1-855-322-2522 or https://www.joefresh.com/ca/contact-us.
Share this article