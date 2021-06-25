S0BT007402, S0BK007368

Joe Fresh products are sold online at joefresh.com, or at the below locations:

Ontario: Fortinos®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Wholesale Club®, valu-mart®, Zehrs®, and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore®, Cash & Carry®, Dominion®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Club Entrepot®, Joe Fresh®, Maxi®, Pharmaprix®, Presto®, Provigo®, Provigo le Marché®, AXEP®, and Intermarché®

West: Extra Foods®, Independent®, Joe Fresh®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, and Shoppers Drug Mart®

One instance of the strap becoming detached resulting in injury has been reported.

All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and online. We are asking customers to return product to any store where Joe Fresh® apparel is sold for a full refund, with or without the receipt.

We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of our customers and their children is our top priority.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh

For further information: If you have any questions about products and our refund policy, please contact customer service at 1-855-322-2522 or https://www.joefresh.com/ca/contact-us.