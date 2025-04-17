GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -

For the federal general election now under way, electors can still vote by special ballot at their local Elections Canada office, or at any local Elections Canada office across the country. They have until Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., to do so.

To find the closest local office, they can visit elections.ca and enter the postal code of the place they will be when they go to vote.

Offices are open seven days a week.

Electors can learn more about voting by special ballot at elections.ca.

Voting by special ballot and returning it by mail

Electors have until Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., to apply to vote by special ballot. Elections Canada must receive completed special ballots by the election day deadline. Those who wish to return their ballot by mail should carefully consider the time it will take for them to receive their voting kit and for them to mail their ballot back to us. It may be too late for many electors to vote this way.

For electors who have applied to vote by special ballot from within their riding and are concerned about mailing their completed ballot back in time, they can return it in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day, Monday, April 28.

Electors can find the address of their local Elections Canada office by checking their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Special ballots received after the deadline on election day cannot be counted.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

