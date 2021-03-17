MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The management and staff of Groupe VIGI Santé would like to reiterate their sympathies and compassion for all the families and all the residents who have been severely affected by the ongoing pandemic. While many of the Groupe VIGI establishments have been spared the effects of the pandemic to date, we know that there remain serious concerns for all establishments.

This is why it is important to reassure the families who may be worried following an article published this morning in "La Presse +" which wrongly claims that the care offered by the Groupe VIGI personnel is of inferior quality compared to the care offered in other establishments.

Certified Quality

For more than 40 years, Groupe VIGI has provided quality living environments to its residents by applying and adhering to the strictest standards; standards which have allowed Groupe VIGI to hold, year after year, the highest distinction bestowed by Accreditation Canada: Accredited with Honorable Mention. Furthermore, Vigi Santé's 15 CHSLDs boast three best practices recognized by the Health Standards Organization (HSO).

Despite the very difficult context of the past year, five (5) of the 15 Groupe VIGI establishments accomplished the feat of having absolutely no cases of COVID-19 among their residents. It is therefore false to claim that the pandemic affected Groupe VIGI centres more severely than all other establishments in Quebec.

Like all private CHSLDs under agreement in Quebec, all of VIGI Santé's operations are regularly subject to strict verifications by governmental and public health authorities.

We are proud of our teams who have been on the front lines for more than 12 months now, protecting our residents and supporting their families through difficult times. At a moment when we are all looking back over the events of the first year of the pandemic, the management and staff of Groupe VIGI Santé unite their voices to express their sincere condolences to all those who have lost a loved one.

SOURCE Groupe VIGI Santé

For further information: Apraham Niziblian, 1 (514) 912-3467