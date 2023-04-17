Imperial Tobacco Canada recognized as 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada

MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN) was recognized amongst the top 50 Best Workplaces in Canada. Receiving such an award, considering over 800 organizations applied, reflects the unwavering employee confidence in the company's culture and journey towards A Better Tomorrow™.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the top 5% among other reputable organizations; this is a true testament to our people-first culture", said Lito Charet, Vice-President of Human Resources and Inclusion at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "We are in a period of transformation, entering new categories and offering less harmful alternatives to adult smokers. We are very proud of the progress we have made".

To be eligible for this prestigious certification, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year. This employee-led certification is based on employees' direct feedback as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, the level of trust employees have in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they share a strong sense of community with their colleagues.

"It is inspiring to know that our employees feel heard, empowered, and appreciated. Fostering a positive workplace experience has and will continue to remain a central part of our DNA. Together, we are cultivating an environment in which employees feel welcomed and empowered to bring their whole selves to work. It is thanks to our people that we are transforming faster than expected toward achieving our A Better Tomorrow™ purpose", concluded Lito.

