MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada's newly-refocused strategy, called 'A Better Tomorrow™', is aimed at improving the health and societal impact of its business.

"I realize that this is a bold action for a tobacco company to take, and announce on World No Tobacco Day," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "But the world is changing, and we know that increasingly our consumers are looking for enjoyable alternatives to smoking. This is our renewed commitment to deliver these products to them and provide the choice they are looking for."

The Company has refocused its strategy to put a sharper focus on reduced risk products, which are being embraced by public health bodies and governments around the world. The BAT Group, Imperial Tobacco Canada's parent company, has a portfolio of reduced risk products that includes vapour products, tobacco heating products and modern oral nicotine pouches. BAT also recently acquired significant equity in Organigram, a leading Canadian cannabis producer, and has already launched its first CBD product in the UK.

"Smokers have long looked for products that can replace cigarettes. Most have not been satisfied with traditional alternatives, so have kept on smoking," added Mr. Wittenberg. "But now, thanks to years of research and modern technology and innovation, we have exciting alternatives that provide adult smokers with a range of more enjoyable and less risky options. I have no doubt that these products will contribute to Health Canada's objective to reduce the smoking rate to below 5 percent by 2035 – an objective we fully support."

Health Canada asserts that vaping is less risky than smoking, while other respected health authorities like Public Health England state more specifically that it is 95 percent less risky.

"This year's World No Tobacco Day theme is 'commit to quit'. We're clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. Despite this, many adults still choose to smoke. Our strategy to deliver 'A Better Tomorrow™' for consumers will provide greater choice to adult smokers looking for alternatives," said Mr. Wittenberg.

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

BAT's commitment does not end at consumers. With sustainability embedded at the heart of its strategy, BAT will deliver 'A Better Tomorrow™' to not only its consumers but to society as a whole, its employees and shareholders.

For our consumers, we want to offer a range of enjoyable and responsibly marketed products in tobacco, nicotine and beyond.

For society, we aim to reduce the health and environmental impacts of our business.

For our employees, we want to create a dynamic, inspiring and purposeful place for them to work.

And for our shareholders, we want to deliver superior and sustainable returns.

"In addition to our commitment to tobacco harm reduction for consumers, we also understand our societal impact both in Canada and around the world. As a result, we are moving from a business where sustainability has always been important, to one where it is front and centre in all that we do," said Mr. Wittenberg.

The BAT Group has committed to carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030, 100 percent reusability or recyclability of its plastic packaging by 2025, and a 35 percent reduction of water use by 2025. Its efforts, which saw a 31 percent reduction in emissions in 2020 alone, recently saw it named a '2021 Climate Leader' by the Financial Times. Imperial Tobacco Canada commits to undergo a thorough internal review to ensure it is a significant contributor to the global BAT targets.

"We are immensely proud of our progress to date and excited by our strategy," continued Mr. Wittenberg. "Our purpose to improve health, societal and environmental outcomes is clearly defined. It is the right thing to do, for our consumers, for society, for our employees and for the business. This is truly a pivotal moment for Imperial Tobacco Canada, and I am extremely proud to be leading this transformation," he concluded.

