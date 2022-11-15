Imperial Tobacco Canada Earns 2022 CSNC Impact Award in Two Categories

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITC) won awards in both the Sustainability, as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), categories at the 2022 Convenience Store News Canada (CSNC) Impact Awards.

These awards recognize outstanding leadership across the convenience industry and champion initiatives ranging from protecting the planet to supporting employees and local communities.

Working with over 29,000 retailers to responsibly distribute high-quality tobacco and reduced-harm nicotine products across Canada, ITC is proud of its relationship with the convenience store sector. As a result, ITC is particularly honoured that it's 'DROP THE POD' vape product disposal program (now called the 'Take Back' program) has won the Impact award in the Sustainability category, while the company's efforts to build a strong and inclusive workplace culture through its own Diversity and Inclusion Council have been recognised by the award in the DEI category.

Sustainability Impact Category Recognition

As part of its commitment to sustainability, ITC has worked to drive meaningful change through its 'DROP THE POD' safe disposal program for its vape products. To do this, ITC has worked with a leading waste disposal and recycling partner to provide consumers with a safe and responsible way to dispose of their used ITC vaping products. Through this partnership, the recyclable content - including the lithium batteries - can be segregated and the repurposed to produce other products.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Impact Recognition

As a Great Place to Work-certified employer, ITC places enormous value on driving diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the work of its Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council. This inaugural council is focused on promoting education and awareness, achieving diverse workforce representation, and driving an inclusive and supportive culture. Through this meaningful forum and vital employee input, Imperial Tobacco Canada has made substantial progress in its mission to drive meaningful change in the workplace and set the standard for others to follow.

''Sustainability, diversity, and inclusion have always been at the forefront of all we do. We're honoured to receive this recognition, which serves as an important reminder that our commitment to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion is making an impact," said Ralf Wittenberg, CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Guided by the voice of our employees, we continue to shape our practices as part of our ambition to deliver A Better Tomorrow™, and to make our workplace one that we can all continue to celebrate and be proud of."

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and vaping products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco and nicotine group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. Its vision is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of the business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for its adult consumers. its strong foundations, together with its capacity for cutting-edge innovation, are a platform to build more sustainable products for its adult consumers, and a more sustainable business for its colleagues, shareholders, and communities. More on BAT's A Better Tomorrow Strategy here.

About Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the leading national multi-platform source for industry insights, original business intelligence, product and category reports, trends, expert columns and best practices for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators. Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the only audited c-store/gas/car wash media brand in Canada. In addition to six magazines a year and the weekly All Convenience digital newsletter, CSNC brings together the industry for high-profile events, including The Convenience U CARWACS Show and the Star Women in Convenience Awards.

