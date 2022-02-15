IMPERIAL TOBACCO CANADA: A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Imperial Tobacco Canada chosen as one of Montreal's top employers for the third year in a row

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Putting employees first during challenging times has secured another top employer spot for Imperial Tobacco Canada.

"We are thrilled to be once again named one of Montreal's top employers," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "We are proactively redefining what the workplace means, and our employees are leading the change. The pandemic has accelerated the changes that were already well underway. Our commitment is to implement strategies that respond to our people's needs while maintaining a laser focus on performance."

Throughout 2021, employee wellness remained front and centre. However, employee feedback prompted the company to focus specifically on mental health and social connectivity, with activities and dedicated events organized around each topic. For example, last spring, the company devoted an entire week to mental health. It featured on-line seminars and concluded with the leadership team giving everyone a day off to re-energize.

"Employees have told us that they value flexibility and connectivity, so we've implemented a hybrid working model that empowers our people to work in the way that best suits them," said Lito Charet, Vice-President of Human Resources at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Learning and development is also a priority for us. This past year we have made significant investments in expanding our training programs to ensure we nurture our culture of continuous development."

The company launched an on-demand digital platform teamed with articles and videos on a wide variety of subject matter. During these dedicated learning hours, employees can access specific topics such as leadership, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, and make progress toward a career goal, or pursue personal interests.

"Our people are what drives our success. Building a culture that attracts and retains the best talent will keep us on top. The only way to do so is to listen to what employees value and act on the feedback," concluded Mr. Wittenberg.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Laurence Sauvé, Torchia Communications, (514) 984-4122, [email protected]