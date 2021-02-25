Imperial Equities Welcomes The Master Group to its Tenant Roster

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V: IEI) today announced The Master Group has joined its tenant roster, located in 25,595 ft2 of Imperial's prime industrial space in north central Edmonton at 11418 – 120 Street. The premises have been refreshed and configured to provide 10,000 ft2 of showroom, offices and training areas. The facility will also be home to Soper's Supply, which was recently acquired by Master Group.

Master Group is a Canadian leader in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration sector and is growing aggressively in Western Canada. "We are pleased to begin our relationship with Master Group, a tremendous company, that is growing significantly and positioned well to serve the regional economy," said Sine Chadi, CEO.

"This is a blue-chip covenant," Chadi added. "Master Group has more than 60 years of experience, and a reputation for strong management, service and product support. It is a pleasure not only to have them featured in one of our properties, but also to incorporate Master Group and its leading products and services within our overall asset management program, as we continue to expand our footprint across Western Canada."

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780 424-7227, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.imperialequities.com

