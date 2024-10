IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. COMPLETES AMALGAMATION WITH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) announces that effective October 1, 2024, the Company has completed an amalgamation of Imperial Equities Inc. with its wholly owned subsidiary, Imperial Equities Properties Ltd.

The amalgamated company will continue to be named Imperial Equities Inc.

Prior to the amalgamation, Imperial Equities Properties Ltd. dissolved its inactive subsidiaries Imperial One Limited, Imperial Two Limited, Imperial Three Limited, Imperial Four Limited, Imperial Five Limited, Imperial Six Limited, Imperial Seven Limited, and Imperial Eight Limited effective September 30, 2024.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

