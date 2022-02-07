IMPERIAL EQUITIES EXPANDS ITS COPPERTONE INDUSTRIAL COMMON

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) today announced the purchase of two properties adjacent to its Coppertone Industrial Common development in Edmonton, Alberta. The deal for the new properties, which will be branded together as Coppertone X at 11811 – 152 Street, will be through an all-cash transaction that closes on March 1, 2022.

The purchase consists of two separate parcels of land, amounting to 1.6 acres, with an industrial building situated on one the parcels. The building has 5,847 sq feet of leasable space, including an 800 square foot mezzanine and a small office and reception area. The warehouse has five 14 x 12-foot dock doors and 20-foot ceilings. The property is well located in the Company's Coppertone Industrial Common, which now holds nine properties and more than 125,000 square feet of industrial space home to leading industrial and commercial tenants. The property has excellent access to Yellowhead Trail, Whitemud Drive, and Anthony Henday Drive. It is currently available for lease.

"The industrial market is heating up in the Edmonton Region, and we are pleased to further consolidate our holdings in our Coppertone Industrial Common," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "This is a quality site for a small or medium industrial tenant, with a secure yard and excellent exposure."

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

