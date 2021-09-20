Imperial Equities Creates Regional Hub for Russell Hendrix

The project involved extensive upgrades to the front facade including the creation of a new, barrier-free customer entrance and a more modern, inviting look that carries into more than 7,000 square feet of new customer showroom space. Other major upgrades were done to the mechanical and electrical systems to ensure the tenant can do specialized customer equipment repairs on site. As with all Imperial properties and consistent with its green initiatives, any upgrades and renovations prioritize energy efficiency. In line with green program objectives, this project included updated LED lighting, new high efficiency heating and ventilation equipment and installation of new energy efficient tinted windows in insulated frames.

"We are so pleased with the transformation of this property and the benefits we were able to create for our tenant, and our company," said Sine Chadi, CEO of Imperial Equities Inc. "The improvements are dramatic, and are well matched by improved functionality for Russell Hendrix, with much more activity now happening at a single site. We are grateful to Russell Hendrix and all partners who delivered on our collective vision."

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

