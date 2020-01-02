Imperial Equities announces the purchase of the Wajax Building in Nisku Industrial Park

EDMONTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. ("Imperial") today has announced it has finalized the purchase of the Wajax Building in Nisku Industrial Park, Leduc County, Alberta. The transaction, which closed on December 30, 2019, is a sale lease-back arrangement, valued at $6,670,000.00.

The 37,200 square foot industrial building is located at 1403 – 5 Street Nisku, and is the Company's second tenancy with Wajax, a long-standing Canadian industrial products and services provider.

"Imperial first secured Wajax as a tenant in Fort McMurray in 2018 and we are pleased to have the opportunity to both extend our business with this leading, national company, and bring another quality property into our portfolio," said Sine Chadi, CEO Imperial Equities. "This is exactly the type of transaction that has ensured our stable and sustainable growth, and that will provide a foundation for our continued expansion as a preferred landlord to Canada's industrial sector."

About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, commercial and agricultural real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

