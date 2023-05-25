Imperial Equities Announces New Interim CFO

EDMONTON, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. ("Imperial") today has announced that it has appointed Meghan DeRoo McConnan as Interim Chief Financial Officer effectively immediately.

Prior to joining Imperial Equities Inc. management as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. DeRoo McConnan, had a very lengthy and distinguished career as a Chartered Professional Accountant, and partner with one of the World's largest accounting firms. Meghan has expertise in the areas of financial reporting and financial accounting and has advised corporations and organizations in all aspects of their business.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Meghan DeRoo McConnan to the management team as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Meghan brings extensive experience working with clients in a number of different sectors. We look forward to her contributions to advancing Imperial Equities strategic objectives," shared Sine Chadi, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Equities.

About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by commercial and industrial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

