Imperial Equities Acquires Quality Industrial Property

EDMONTON, AB, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. ("Imperial") today has announced it has finalized the purchase of a single-tenant industrial property in Edmonton's McNamara Industrial neighborhood. The property has approximately 39,277 square feet of leasable space in two buildings on a 4.67 acre site. The transaction, which closed on July 15, 2020 , is valued at $5,360,000, and is a sale lease-back arrangement with Wajax.

"Wajax is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. Operating in more than 100 branches across Canada they represent a wide range of leading world-wide manufacturers – truly an impressive company with an impeccable reputation," said Sine Chadi, CEO Imperial Equities. "We are now landlord to Wajax in three Alberta locations, and appreciate the integrity and strength of the company. We are so pleased to be able to support each other's growth and ongoing success."

About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, commercial and agricultural real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]

