impak Partners with nventive to launch their Mobile Application that Facilitates Socially and Environmentally Conscious Consumption

MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - impak Finance, a French-Canadian fintech company known for its unique rating system by analyzing the social impact of companies, is partnering with nventive, one of the largest mobile application development studios in Canada to launch its social-conscious consumer application to the general public.

The application is highly anticipated and will initially release in Canada in 2019, followed by a release in France thereafter. More than 10,000 citizens have already created an account on www.impak.eco in a move to change their daily consumption habits and have a positive impact on their environment. More than 900 companies have already qualified on the platform thanks to the impak rating tool, the first of its kind on the market.

"impak was created so that social-conscious individuals and companies can, through their consumption, support companies that have been qualified according to their positive environmental and social impact with our unique rating system," explains Paul Allard, co-founder & CEO of impak Finance. "With our new partner nventive, who is among the best in mobile and web development in Canada, we strive to deliver a mobile application to users that lives up to our ambitions and their expectations with an ultra-reliable, complete and easy-to-use application that will generate positive impact on a large scale. Together, we become players in the TechforGood movement."

An Investment with High Potential

In addition to leveraging its expertise with impak, nventive also announces a major investment in the start-up to support the app's deployment in Canada and France.

"At nventive, we have the opportunity to not only create mobile applications that can have a significant impact on society, but to also become socially responsible shareholders that can support high-potential companies. True to our credo, Collaborate to Create, we have taken our association with impak even further by investing in their company because we fundamentally believe in their business model," says François Tanguay, Founder and President of nventive.

impak is the first socially responsible finance company to have developed a solution for analyzing and scoring the positive social and environmental impact of companies. Thanks to its revolutionary tool which ensures the credibility of the impak marketplace, all companies qualified on the impak platform are guaranteed to meet the most stringent social, environmental and managerial impact criteria.

"There is currently no solution on the market that can measure the social impact of companies based on an open international standard in a transparent, comparative and rigorous way. Most business analysis tools are still based on in-house opaque methodology and incomplete evaluation criteria," adds Tima Gros, Co-Founder of impak. "We have therefore decided to change the situation and create an innovative application based on the new benchmark in social impact assessment: 'the impact approach', introduced by the IMP (Impact Management Project).

About impak Finance

impak Finance is a French-Canadian start-up founded in 2016 that is developing an application that facilitates and rewards socially conscious purchases by citizens from companies that have a positive social or environmental impact and that have qualified on the impak platform according to the rating and impact analysis solution (IS2), built by its team in 2018.

impak Finance benefits from the support of several major investors in the world of social impact and fintech, including Didier Kuhn (Board Member of BlaBlaCar and Bankin), Daniel Paillé (former Quebec Minister of Economy), Michel Lozeau (former head of the National Bank of Canada) and Claude Chagnon, one of Canada's leading philanthropists.

Website: www.impak.eco

About nventive

Founded in 2008 and based in Montreal, nventive is one of the leading mobile and web app studios in Canada. With more than one hundred experts on staff, nventive provides mobile and web solutions to its clients worldwide. Collaborating to create is paramount to nventive as it works with clients from strategy to deployment phases. Among its clients are CAA, National Bank of Canada, BDC, National Geographic Learning, Air Canada, Pharmacy Jean Coutu and Parkland.

Website: nventive.com

