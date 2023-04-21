School bus drivers demand fair wages and working conditions

LAVAL, QC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - One hundred school bus drivers of Autobus Campeau affiliated with Local 106 of the Teamsters Union have voted in favour of a strike, which could begin on May 1, 2023.

These drivers provide school transportation for the Draveurs School Services Center, The Portage School Services Center, as well as the private schools, Collège St-Joseph (Hull) and Collège St-Alexandre (Gatineau). This group of 100 drivers adds to 250 other drivers who have obtained strike mandates starting in the next few days on the South Shore of Montreal and in the Outaouais.

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, states: "The looming strike sends a strong message that school bus drivers deserve fair and equitable treatment. These workers play an essential role in safely and securely getting our children to school and are simply asking for wages and working conditions that value their responsibility."

Negotiations between the drivers and their employer continue, but if no agreement is reached, the strike will begin on May 1.

Denis Ouellette, the union representative of Teamsters Local 106 adds: "Autobus Campeau drivers have been patient and continue to work hard to reach an agreement. Unfortunately, the offers submitted by the company do not respect their reality and responsibilities. We are ready to continue to negotiate and collaborate with the company, but it is imperative that they show readiness and willingness to meet the needs of our members too."

Teamsters Canada remains committed to finding a swift resolution to avoid the strike and avoid the disruptions it would cause for students and their families in the Outaouais. The union is ready to continue negotiations with Autobus Campeau in hopes of reaching a fair agreement for both parties.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

For further information: Media requests: Marc-André Gauthier, Director of Communications, Teamsters Canada, Cell : 514-206-0492 | [email protected]