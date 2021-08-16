MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec entrepreneurs have finally received long-awaited news from the federal and provincial governments. The announced easing of certain immigration programs – Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP), International Mobility Program Plus (IMP+) – means that urgent labour needs can be filled more quickly.

This good news will stimulate the economic vitality of our regions. In fact, according to our AURAY Sourcing experts, a subsidiary of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, specializing in international recruitment and immigration, there is no doubt that these measures will ease the burden on Quebec entrepreneurs who work hard to offer their products and services and will allow foreign workers to integrate more quickly into the labour market.

However, filling the 146,865 vacant positions (June 2021) remains a short-term solution. Recruiting support has become more than essential for ensuring the development and growth of businesses across Quebec. To do this, the AURAY Sourcing team is working diligently to meet the many demands for international mobility in critical sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and other impacted sectors.

"This is an excellent initiative by our government to address the labour shortage experienced by our Quebec companies. Many of our clients are delighted to hear this long-awaited news. Indeed, programs are currently very limited and these new measures will greatly facilitate the hiring of foreign workers in Quebec. We hope that a new list of simplified processing will also be published quickly to ease procedures in the sectors of the economy most affected by this shortage," said Wayne Tessier, General Manager of AURAY Sourcing.

Entrepreneurs must nevertheless be guided to fully carry out these measures.

Nathalie Boivin, Human Resources Manager, JLD-LAGUE John Deere Group and TransDiff Peterbilt division, said: "We are always very well guided by the AURAY Sourcing team, from international candidate recruiting and immigration processes, to housing for new international workers. The team of experts in place is thorough, reassuring and dedicated. We can truly say that the support of AURAY Sourcing plays a major role in our employees' and company's development."

Considering this new easing, what are the steps to be completed by entrepreneurs in order to start the foreign worker hiring procedures? From a legal point of view, how long will it take to reach this balance on the market?

About AURAY Sourcing

AURAY Sourcing helps Quebec businesses address labour shortage issues with unparalleled expertise and a complete international recruiting and mobility service offering. AURAY Sourcing

With its team of experts in international recruiting and mobility and its global network of immigration consultants and the global Grant Thornton organization established in over 140 countries, AURAY Sourcing International is able to meet the needs of businesses searching for qualified resources and foreign candidates looking for employment in Canada.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's advisors are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals help accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton relies on a team of more than 2,700 professionals, including some 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

