IMCO signs agreement to acquire UK-based Green Frog Power Ltd.

This transaction is the first time IMCO has acquired 100% of a company and it is a marquee addition to IMCO's infrastructure portfolio. Green Frog was founded in 2009 and is a leading developer, owner, and operator of flexible generation projects in the UK. It has developed a substantial pipeline of near-term development projects and the Green Frog team is highly regarded with extensive expertise in design, development, construction, and operations of flexible generation assets.

"Over the past 12 years we have built Green Frog into a national leader in flexible generation," said Jeremy Taylor, Founding Director at Green Frog Power. "We are excited to be working together to build a best-in-class scalable battery storage platform. IMCO's acquisition enables us to continue to offer the UK market enhanced grid stability services."

Renewable energy that is generated intermittently, like solar or wind, can cause system instability and price volatility when it is introduced into a power grid. The UK is expected to be a global leader in the adoption of intermittent renewable energy over the coming decades and battery storage is uniquely positioned to help system operators navigate this challenge.

"Utility scale batteries play a critical role in greening electricity by providing grid operators with frequency stability solutions, which enable further renewable penetration growth," said Tim Formuziewich, Managing Director of Global Infrastructure at IMCO. "The acquisition of Green Frog gives us access to a leading flexible generation platform and a substantial development pipeline in what we believe is the early stages of a trillion-dollar utility scale battery sector."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

