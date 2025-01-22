IMCO releases World View 2025

This year's report identifies the momentum of key global themes and implications for investment strategies

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario ("IMCO") today releases the IMCO World View 2025, offering a comprehensive analysis of the macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological forces shaping the investment environment. Now in its third year, the IMCO World View provides insights into the evolving trends and critical implications that guide IMCO's long-term investment strategy.

From climate change and sustainability to deglobalization and economic fragmentation, this year's edition examines the momentum of global investment themes, identifying those that are accelerating, holding steady or decelerating and key implications for asset allocation.

Highlights from the IMCO World View 2025:

Accelerating trends:

Heightened by inflationary pressures, governments worldwide are adopting interventionist policies aimed at reducing income disparities and reshaping socioeconomic landscapes. Deglobalization: Supply chain disruptions and intensifying economic competition between global powers are driving shifts away from traditional globalization, with the spectre of tariffs potentially advancing deglobalization.

Steady trends:

Fiscal policies and government interventions continue to reshape markets, reflecting evolving priorities around inequality, climate change and geopolitical challenges. Disruptive technologies: Investments in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and medical advancements remain pivotal, propelling innovation across industries.

Decelerating trends:

Climate change and sustainability: While climate change and sustainability remain a critical focus, recent developments indicate a temporary deceleration in momentum, driven by signs of a growing green and ESG investing backlash and US-China competition concerns.

Key implications for investors:

The era of persistently low interest rates is over, as central banks adjust to higher-for-longer environments. Heightened volatility and dispersion: Markets are likely to remain uneven, driven by regional disparities, changes in government and sector-specific dynamics.

Spurred by industrial policy, opportunities continue to emerge in infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy. Expanding role of private investments: Private markets will continue to play a critical role in capturing long-term value, particularly in illiquid and emerging sectors.

Evolving policies will result in the need for greater diligence to address potential unintended risks and portfolio exposures. Innovation and flexibility: Navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment will demand adaptive strategies and innovative approaches.

Read the IMCO World View 2025: https://www.imcoinvest.com/worldview

