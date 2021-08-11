IMCO appoints Rossitsa Stoyanova as Chief Investment Officer

Rossitsa Stoyanova replaces outgoing CIO Jean Michel and will lead world class investment team. Tweet this

"Rossitsa's investment expertise and depth in risk management, combined with her extensive expertise in portfolio design makes her uniquely positioned to be our Chief Investment Officer," said Clark. "Her vision and approach will be a critical component to the ongoing creation of value for our clients and will be essential for IMCO growth and progress in the coming years. "

Ms. Stoyanova's appointment follows outgoing CIO Jean Michel's decision to leave IMCO to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Michel's last day will be September 10, 2021.

"I would like to thank Jean for his dedication and contributions over the past three years," said Bert Clark, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Under his leadership, IMCO achieved critical milestones in executing its investment strategy and we are strongly positioned for the future."

Ms. Stoyanova will lead IMCO's senior investment team comprised of Christian Hensley, Senior Managing Director, Equities and Credit; Patrick DeRoy, Senior Managing Director, Total Portfolio and Capital Markets; Brian Whibbs, Managing Director, Real Estate; Tim Formuziewich, Managing Director, Global Infrastructure; and Hrvoje Lakota, Vice President, Portfolio Construction.

"IMCO's mandate is both challenging and exciting and I look forward to being a part of the organization's next phase of growth," said Ms. Stoyanova. "I am excited to join this dynamic team and to share my experiences with them as we work together to deliver long term value to our public-sector clients."

Ms. Stoyanova holds a BBA from Saint Mary's College in Indiana and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Media Contact:

Neil Murphy

(416) 898-3917

[email protected]

SOURCE Investment Management Corporation of Ontario [IMCO]

Related Links

http://www.imcoinvest.com/

