MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces the adjournment of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), due to technical difficulties preventing access to Computershare's virtual shareholder meetings platform.

The Meeting will be held via live audio webcast at meetnow.global/MRWCQUM.

The record date for shareholders of the Corporation to vote at the Meeting remains the close of business on May 8, 2024. Shareholders have until 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, June 21, 2024 to submit their proxies. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. Any shareholders who previously submitted proxies do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on June 26, 2024.

The Notice of Meeting and related material, including details about the items to be discussed at the Meeting and how to sign-in online and participate, are accessible on Imaflex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For all questions relating to how to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting shareholders can contact Computershare at: 1-800-564-6253.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

