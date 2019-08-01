illy Launches eSHOP for Canadian Coffee Lovers

Italy's iconic coffee brand launches e-commerce site for Canada offering coffee, tea, espresso machines, illy Art Collection cups and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in sustainable high quality coffee and the third-generation family-owned coffee company from Trieste, Italy, today announced the expansion of its e-commerce business into Canada, making the country the fourteenth to have a direct-to-consumer illy eShop. The Canadian eShop, accessible in both English and French, sells the full breadth of illy products including coffee in a variety of formats including single-serve, as well as espresso machines, illy Art Collection cups, monthly coffee subscriptions (coming soon), accessories, Dammann Frères tea, and more.

Over the past ten years, high-quality coffee consumption has steadily increased in Canada. According to the Coffee Association of Canada, penetration of espresso-based drinks has risen 10 percent since 2014 among adults.

illy launched its first eShop in 1999, becoming among the first major coffee brands to embrace e-commerce – in doing so, making it easy for coffee lovers to find illy products and enjoy the convenience of delivery to their doorsteps. Each illy eShop is custom tailored to local preferences and plays a strategic role with other points-of-sale including over 250 illy-owned and -franchised brick-and-mortar shops and cafés located in 43 countries around the world.

"This expansion is a win-win to offer Canadian customers a convenient new way to shop and enjoy our products," said Barry Sheldon, President and Chief Operating Officer for illycaffé North America. "Canada has warmly embraced our brand over many years, which is a testament to our leadership in creating quality and innovative products, and to upholding the highest standards in sustainability and ethics."

Like all of its eShops, illy's Canadian eShop is easy to browse and packed with a broad offering of coffee, coffee machines and other products that today's sophisticated, quality-seeking coffee lovers want most. Chief among them is the legendary illy blend, comprised of the highest-quality Arabica beans available in a range of roasts and formats including whole bean, various grinds for drip coffee, moka and espresso along with single-serve formats including iperEspresso capsules, compatible capsules, and K-Cup® Pods. The product offering also includes Arabica Selection single origin coffees, many coffee accessories and gifts including illy single serve coffee machines, the renowned illy Art Collection, featuring acclaimed artists, and illy's convenient monthly coffee subscription program (coming soon).

To celebrate the launch, illy is offering $10 off any purchase of $75 or more between August 1– 22 by using the code CANADA at checkout. Canadian eShop visitors can also enter for a chance to win an illy X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine in stainless steel, a case of coffee and an illy Art Collection set (total retail value of package: $1,000). To enter, visit bit.ly/illyCanadaSweeps

Shop illy's newest online location at: illy.com/canada or illy.com/canada-fr

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2018 the company was employing 1,294 people and posted consolidated revenues of €483 million. There are approximately 259 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

FRANCIS FRANCIS®, ILLY® and illy logo are registered trademarks of illycaffè S.p.A. via Flavia 110-34147 Trieste — Italy. © 2019 illy caffè North America, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2019 Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Keurig, K-Cup and the K logo are trademarks of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., used with permission.

