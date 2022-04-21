illuxi platform creates 110th customer space

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi, a Quebec company that has developed a powerful technology platform for learning and virtual and hybrid event management, is proud to have reached a new milestone by designing its 110th customer space!

Many companies have switched to virtual and hybrid modes over the past two years and need a platform to manage learning and keep in touch with their customers, suppliers, and employees. Our clients, including banks, unions, associations, professional orders, private and public government agencies and small and medium-sized businesses in the medical and cosmetics sectors, have followed suit, realizing that this transition is essential to their growth, explains Philippe Richard Bertrand, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The illuxi platform is multifunctional, scalable and highly secure, and is known for its highly adaptable interface that can be tailored to client's needs. Organizations can host, disseminate and market their training content (LMS) or professional online services, as well as centralize their virtual or hybrid event delivery tools (conferences, Annual General Meetings, seminars, webinars, etc." added Marc-André Lanciault, Vice-President, Chief Technology Officer.

Offering turnkey white branding services, personalized coaching, secure data hosting in Canada, and outstanding technical support services in English and French, illuxi is proving to be a major ally for organizations wishing to optimize their digital transformations.

