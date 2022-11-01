MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi is proud to announce that Prompt has awarded it a $300,000 grant through the Innovation Program managed by Investissement Québec on behalf of Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) to integrate artificial intelligence into its technology platform.

"We're very pleased to have submitted a true artificial intelligence project that people are excited about and that has earned the trust of Prompt and MEIE," said illuxi president and CEO Philippe Richard Bertrand. We'll be working with Funartech and Polytechnique Montréal on this ambitious undertaking. And without this financial support—50% of project costs—we couldn't even have considered it."

"Imagine a company saving 25% in training time for its employees!" added illuxi vice president and chief technology officer Marc-André Lanciault. "We believe it's possible by integrating artificial intelligence into digital learning environments! The time and money savings could be substantial, not to mention that training is important for economic growth and for addressing labour shortages. With artificial intelligence, each learner has a personalized digital learning path based on the skills they need for the job according to the skills profile."

"Using artificial intelligence is one of the solutions to the whole labour shortage issue," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region. "It offers clear advantages when used to improve employee training. More innovative projects like this should be developed to spur Quebec's economic growth."

"It's always a privilege for Prompt to work with illuxi's enthusiastic and capable team," said Prompt AI program director Nicolas Bergeron. "Their innovation is a concrete example of the benefits of using artificial intelligence to improve skills sharing and transfer."

About illuxi

Illuxi produces, hosts, and distributes training paths to facilitate knowledge exchange within organizations through its SaaS platform and support services. The illuxi technology platform also manages employee learning and commercializes online training.

About Funartech

Funartech is an artificial intelligence (AI) startup pioneering the hybridization of machine learning and operational research that pushes AI's limits, not only on the practical level (optimizing industrial processes by 20% to 40%), but also on the theoretical level (new ways of combining different areas of AI).

About Prompt

Prompt is one of nine industrial research sectoral groups specializing in new technology and IT. Its mission is to accelerate collaboration between the entrepreneurial and scientific worlds, bring Quebec innovation to the forefront, and enhance Quebec's competitive standing in the world through MEIE's funding programs (artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Quantique, 5G, etc.). Prompt has funded nearly 400 projects over the past 20 years for a total value of $360 million. In 2021–2022, 106 projects were funded with a total project value over $71 million.

