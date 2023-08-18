CORNWALL, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Three people thought selling illegal cigarettes would pay off. Instead, their Cadillac SUV has been seized by police. After search warrants were executed, illegal drugs were also found and now the trio are facing justice.

On Tuesday June 27th, 2023, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) began an investigation into unstamped tobacco allegedly being sold out of a Cornwall residence. During the investigation, a vehicle was seen being loaded with boxes of suspicious items. When the vehicle was stopped, police found the boxes filled with illegal, unstamped tobacco. As a result of information uncovered after the individuals were arrested, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in the 1400 block of First Street in Cornwall.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of the following:

One white 2013 Cadillac XTS

160,859 unstamped cigarettes

50 ounces of unstamped pipe tobacco

206 grams of suspected oxycodone

21 capsules of suspected hydromorphone

23.7 grams of suspected benzodiazepine

One conducted energy weapon

Jeffrey Lalonde (43) of Cornwall and Jonathan Auty (61) of Cornwall were charged with:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32(1) Excise Act 2001,

They are scheduled to attend Cornwall Court on September 5th, 2023.

Thomas Touchette (71) of Cornwall was charged for the following offences:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32(1) Excise Act, 2001

3 x Possession of a controlled substance, contrary to Section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

Thomas Touchette is scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on September 5th, 2023.

All three accused also face provincial charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

Fast Facts

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

