ILAC Education Group and George Brown Polytechnic sign MOU to Establish Joint Pathway Program

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - ILAC Education Group and George Brown Polytechnic (GBP) are pleased to announce a new partnership to establish a Joint Pathway Program, an IRCC‑approved, structured pathway that supports international students transitioning from language education into post‑secondary diploma and degree programs in Canada.

The Joint Pathway Program will provide a clear, policy-aligned route for students completing ILAC's language programs to advance into select academic offerings at GBP. Designed to support a seamless and well-supported student journey, the framework will ensure learners are academically prepared while meeting IRCC requirements and best practices in international student success.

"As an established leader in Canadian pathway programs, ILAC is committed to continuing to deliver an exceptional student journey through the ILAC–George Brown Joint Pathway Program," said Magdalena Link, Senior Vice President, Partnership Development at ILAC Education Group. "This initiative offers students a smooth, supported transition from language studies into post-secondary education, while remaining fully aligned with IRCC policy."

ILAC and George Brown Polytechnic share a long-standing relationship and have welcomed pathway students from around the world for many years. This partnership is one of ILAC's longest-standing institutional collaborations and underscores both organizations' commitment to delivering high-quality educational outcomes.

"International students are an important part of George Brown Polytechnic's learning community, Canada's future workforce and our engagement at a global level," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown Polytechnic. "A Joint Pathway Program with ILAC Education Group provides a clear, high-quality route for students to build strong language skills and transition confidently into post-secondary education. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to student success, academic readiness, and meeting the evolving policy landscape."

The Joint Pathway Program will mark a significant milestone for both institutions, strengthening the connection between language education and post-secondary studies. The partnership also supports international student success while contributing to the long-term sustainability and global competitiveness of Canada's education sector.

For more information, visit: www.ilac.com or www.georgebrown.ca

About George Brown Polytechnic

George Brown Polytechnic equips graduates with the career-ready skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's dynamic job market. With three campuses in downtown Toronto, we blend academic excellence with hands-on learning. Our students sharpen their skills in simulated work environments like The Chefs' House and WAVE Clinics, engage with 5,000+ industry partners through experiential learning and research, and access global opportunities across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. George Brown offers more than 200 career-focused programs, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, along with 175 continuing education certificates and designations. Each year, we welcome nearly 30,000 full-time students and receive more than 63,000 continuing education registrations. Learn more at georgebrown.ca.

About ILAC Education Group:

ILAC Education Group is an industry leader with a mission to change lives through education and create opportunities for international students to achieve their dreams. For 28 years ILAC has offered thousands of international students an immersive learning experience with award-winning English language programs, cultural diversity, exceptional customer service and beautiful campuses in Toronto and Vancouver. Our offerings include high school, language training, summer camps, higher education programs, university pathways, work & study, testing venues, accommodations, employment support and international agent training.

SOURCE George Brown Polytechnic

For media inquiries: George Brown Polytechnic: [email protected]; ILAC Education Group: Magda Link, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Email: [email protected]