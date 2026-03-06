George Brown Polytechnic and University of Toronto Sign MOU to Expand Student Pathways and Collaboration

The partnership will explore joint program development in STEM, healthcare, education, trades and other priority areas

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic (GBP) and the University of Toronto (UofT) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore deeper collaboration focused on student success and strengthening Ontario's postsecondary sector.

Signed by Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of GBP, and Dr. Melanie Woodin, President of UofT, the agreement highlights a shared commitment to strengthening student pathways and ensuring programs respond to evolving labour market needs.

Dr. Melanie Woodin, President of the University of Toronto, and Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown Polytechnic, sign a Memorandum of Understanding to expand student pathways and collaboration between the two institutions. (CNW Group/George Brown Polytechnic)

Over the next 18 months, the institutions will update existing transfer pathways, including the 2015 facilitated agreement, and explore joint programming in four key areas: STEM, healthcare, education, the skilled trades, as well as other provincial priority areas. They will also consider complementary program growth to better meet student demand and workforce priorities.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial that we continue to work together to build and protect Ontario's homegrown workforce," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government commends this innovative partnership between George Brown Polytechnic and the University of Toronto, which will ensure that our STEM, healthcare, education, and skilled trades graduates are equipped with the skills they need to get good-paying jobs that drive our in-demand sectors."

GBP and UofT will explore opportunities to share facilities, infrastructure and teaching capacity in downtown Toronto.

"We are thrilled to work with the University of Toronto in a partnership that reflects our shared responsibility to put students first while contributing to the prosperity and economic growth of the province," said Dr. Fearon. "By working more closely together, we can foster clearer pathways and reduce barriers to ensure learners have access to the education and training they need to thrive. A student-first approach underpins it all as we aim to deliver world-class educational experiences together."

"The University of Toronto is excited to deepen our ties with George Brown Polytechnic and expand opportunities for students to access world-class education and training," University of Toronto President Melanie Woodin said. "This partnership builds on the province's recent historic investments in postsecondary education and reflects our shared commitment to preparing graduates to lead in key sectors of Ontario's rapidly evolving economy."

To guide this work, a joint working group has been established to report to both Presidents.

