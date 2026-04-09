George Brown Expands Student Housing Options with Parkside Student Residence Partnership

TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic (GBP) is partnering with Parkside Student Residence to expand housing options for students and create a more flexible, supportive pathway to residence living.

With student housing demand continuing to rise across Toronto, the partnership gives George Brown students access to additional residence spaces beyond its student residence, The George. Through the agreement, GBP is creating an opportunity for students who may have been otherwise waitlisted for student housing to live in a supportive, centrally located student housing community.

"Finding a safe, welcoming place to live is foundational to student success," said Ian Wigglesworth, Associate Vice-President, Student Success. "This partnership is about meeting students where they are – offering more choice, more support, and a clear path to housing so they can focus on learning, belonging, and thriving at George Brown."

Under the model, Parkside would become an affiliated residence for George Brown, offering students access to a dedicated GBP community within the building. This community would be supported by George Brown Student Success and campus partners, ensuring students remain connected to Polytechnic resources, programming, and peer networks – even while living off-site.

"We're proud to partner with George Brown Polytechnic to provide students with a trusted and high-quality housing option in the heart of downtown Toronto," says Daniel Travieso, General Manager, Parkside Student Residence. "Our goal is to create a vibrant, inclusive environment where students thrive academically and socially, and this affiliation strengthens that commitment."

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Parkside Student Residence offers students a vibrant, purpose-built living environment. Residents benefit from fully furnished suites, modern amenities, a dedicated dining program, and thoughtfully designed spaces for studying, socializing, and wellness – including collaborative study lounges, fitness facilities and community spaces.

This affiliation reflects George Brown's commitment to removing barriers, expanding access, and supporting students beyond the classroom. By leveraging partnerships and proximity in Toronto's downtown core, the Polytechnic continues to look for innovative ways to enhance the student experience.

About George Brown Polytechnic

George Brown Polytechnic equips graduates with the career-ready skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's dynamic job market. With three campuses in downtown Toronto, we blend academic excellence with hands-on learning. Our students sharpen their skills in simulated work environments like The Chefs' House and WAVE Clinics, engage with 5,000+ industry partners through experiential learning and research, and access global opportunities across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. George Brown offers more than 200 career-focused programs, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, along with 175 continuing education certificates and designations. Each year, we welcome nearly 30,000 full-time students and receive more than 63,000 continuing education registrations. Learn more at georgebrown.ca.

SOURCE George Brown Polytechnic

For media inquiries: [email protected]