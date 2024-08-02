IKO Unveils Newly Revamped Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base: A Customer-Driven Solution for Low-Slope Roofing

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, today announced the newly revamped Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The Low-Slope Roofing Components have been redesigned with direct feedback from IKO's valued customers.

"At IKO, we are committed to delivering products that truly meet the needs of our diverse customer base," said Vince Carrier, residential product development manager at IKO North America. "The improvements made to Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base reflect our dedication to innovation, product quality and the installer's valued input. By incorporating feedback and expanding our product's accessibility with multilingual support, we aim to provide a solution that resonates with both residential as well as commercial applications across North America."



Integrating user preferences, Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base now come in full squares instead of short square rolls, aligning with how roofers measure and estimate materials for easier calculations and application. Additionally, the product now comes wrapped in a band instead of a box or bag, reducing packaging waste and simplifying handling. To further cater to IKO's diverse customer base, Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base now include multilingual instructions in six languages — English, French, Spanish, Punjabi, Chinese (Simplified) and Polish. This ensures that users receive clear and easily comprehensible instructions in the language they are most comfortable with.

Low-slope roofs present unique challenges, but IKO Roof-Fast™ Low-Slope Roofing Components are engineered to address these effectively. When paired together, Roof-Fast™ Cap and Base create a robust, multilayer roofing system that helps ensure optimal leak protection and durability. This makes them an excellent choice for both new constructions and renovations of low-slope roofs, especially in climates prone to prolonged, wind-driven rain or ice dams. Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, Roof-Fast™ provides the reliability needed to handle various roofing conditions.

IKO Roof-Fast™ Base is constructed of a durable, reinforcing mat of nonwoven glass fibers that have been coated and permeated with polymer-modified asphalt. It's a self-adhesive product that features the flexibility of either a self-adhered installation method that can easily be cold-applied, or an optional mechanical installation method.

IKO Roof-Fast™ Cap is a self-adhered, polymer-modified cap sheet constructed of a durable, reinforcing mat of nonwoven glass fibers that have been coated and permeated before applying mineral surface. Available in a range of attractive colors, including White, Dual Brown, Slate Grey, Driftwood and Black, it can be used alone or in combination with Roof-Fast™ Base.

Product Specifications



Roof-Fast™ Cap Roof-Fast™ Base Roll dimensions Approx. 39.375 inches x 32.92 feet

(1,000 millimeters x 10.03 meters) Approx. 39.375 inches x 65.92 feet

(1,000 millimeters x 20.09 meters) Coverage Approx. 100 square feet

(9.29 square meters) Approx. 200 square feet

(18.58 square meters)

Visit www.iko.com/na/residential-roofing-accessories/low-slope/ to know more.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.



www.iko.com/na

www.iko.com/comm

