IKO Launches New Warranty Portal To Streamline and Expedite Customer Experience

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, today announced the launch of its new Warranty Portal. Designed to simplify and expedite the warranty process for commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada, the new portal offers a transparent and streamlined experience.

Available in both English and French, the Warranty Portal provides IKO Approved Applicator Program (IAAP) Contractors with a user-friendly interface that allows them to easily submit warranty information online, track the progress of their submissions, and receive timely updates, keeping them informed at every step.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Warranty Portal as a key part of our commitment to improving customer service," said Derek Fee, warranty services manager at IKO North America. "This new system not only speeds up the warranty process, but also provides our customers with greater transparency and control. It's an exciting step forward in our ongoing efforts to leverage technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The Warranty Portal is designed with user convenience in mind. Customers can now:

Access Real-Time Updates: Receive notifications about the status of their warranty, including messages, drafts, under review, approved and in-progress stages.

Receive notifications about the status of their warranty, including messages, drafts, under review, approved and in-progress stages. Save and Continue: Begin the warranty process and save their progress if all information is not available, allowing them to return and complete it at their convenience. The platform's color-coded system enhances ease of use and navigation.

Begin the warranty process and save their progress if all information is not available, allowing them to return and complete it at their convenience. The platform's color-coded system enhances ease of use and navigation. Edit During Review: Request to make changes to their submissions even while under review, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

The development of the Warranty Portal was guided by customer feedback, ensuring the platform meets the needs and expectations of its users. The IKO Commercial team will provide hands-on training and will support customers with training videos and detailed walkthrough documents to facilitate a smooth transition to the new system. As agility is one of IKO's core values, IKO will continue to update the Warranty Portal as required to ensure it remains responsive to user needs and industry developments.

The launch of the Warranty Portal, following the recent unveiling of IKO Commercial's new website, embodies the company's commitment to helping professionals 'Specify with Confidence' and underscores IKO's dedication to digital innovation and customer-centric solutions. These initiatives are part of IKO's broader strategy to enhance the customer experience through modern technology and streamlined processes.

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.



