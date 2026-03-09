SHERBROOKE, QC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ikigai Impact Inc., a purpose-driven real estate investment company managing more than 60 affordable housing properties across Quebec and Alberta, announces the appointment of Lynsey Masson as Director of Properties – Western Canada.

Lynsey brings more than four years of executive property leadership experience from Leston Holdings, where she oversaw operations across a portfolio of over 3,500 residential units and 65 sites throughout Alberta. In that role, she led multidisciplinary teams with a focus on operational efficiency, tenant experience, and long-term asset stability.

Her approach emphasizes the importance of building-level community dynamics, recognizing that each property functions as a distinct ecosystem requiring thoughtful management. This philosophy has contributed to strong tenant retention and sustained occupancy across the portfolios she has managed.

Lynsey also serves as Vice President of the Alberta Residential Landlord Association, where she collaborates with industry peers to advance professional standards and best practices within the residential housing sector.

In her new role at Ikigai Impact, Lynsey will oversee property operations across Western Canada, supporting the company's continued expansion in Alberta and reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence in affordable housing.

"My focus at Ikigai Impact is to build a strong and dedicated team capable of executing the company's vision in Western Canada," said Lynsey. "We aim to harmonize the relationship between landlord and tenant, with a particular emphasis on affordable housing, which remains one of the most pressing challenges in our industry today."

Nikolai Ray, President & CEO of Ikigai Impact, commented:

"Lynsey brings significant operational depth and industry leadership to our Western Canada platform. Her experience managing large-scale residential portfolios and her involvement at the provincial association level position us strongly as we continue to scale responsibly in Alberta."

This appointment reflects Ikigai Impact's ongoing efforts to strengthen its operational leadership as it expands its footprint in Western Canada.

About Ikigai Impact

Ikigai Impact is a purpose-driven real estate investment company owning and managing more than 60 affordable housing properties across Quebec and Alberta, with over 2,500 additional units in its development pipeline. The company's mission is grounded in the belief that long-term profitability must be aligned with positive and measurable community impact.

