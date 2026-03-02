SHERBROOKE, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Ikigai Impact Inc., a leading affordable housing investment company managing a portfolio of 60+ properties across Quebec and Alberta, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyla to the newly created role of Community Development and Housing Strategy Lead – Western Canada.

Previously at Leston Holdings, Kyla joins Ikigai Impact with extensive experience in affordable and supportive housing environments, having been part of the Edmonton housing ecosystem since 2019. A strong advocate for Housing First initiatives, she has dedicated her career to ensuring residents don't simply have a roof over their heads, but a true community to call home. In her new role, Kyla will lead community-centred development initiatives across Western Canada, working at the intersection of housing strategy, community partnerships, and operational excellence.

"I lead community-centred development initiatives across Western Canada, working at the intersection of housing, partnerships, and operational strategy," said Kyla. "My role focuses on translating vision into practical systems that strengthen communities. I'm passionate about relational work and equity-informed housing practices."

Nikolai, President & CEO of Ikigai Impact, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: "I am very proud and grateful to have been able to attract such a talented, experienced and respected leader from the Edmonton housing community. I know Kyla will help Ikigai Impact become a true guiding light in Edmonton and Western Canada."

This appointment reflects Ikigai Impact's continued commitment to expanding its impact-driven approach to affordable housing across Canada, with a particular focus on deepening community roots in Western Canada.

Ikigai Impact is a purpose-driven real estate investment company owning and managing 60+ affordable housing properties across Quebec and Alberta and with another 2,500 apartments in its development pipeline. With a mission rooted in the belief that how we get rich matters more than how much, Ikigai Impact generates strong and lasting profitability only by creating lasting, positive change in the communities it serves.

