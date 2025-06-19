SHERBROOKE, QC, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - IKIGAI IMPACT today unveils its new brand identity and redesigned website, marking a major milestone in the evolution of the organization formerly known as Fierbrooke.

This identity change reflects a broader vision and a desire to expand our reach while staying true to our original mission: creating lasting value in communities through impact-driven real estate development and investment.

IKIGAI IMPACT represents a more mature, institutional image, firmly grounded in a long-term, human-centered, and disciplined approach.

"Our goal wasn't simply to change a name or update our look," explains [Nikolai Ray, President].

"We've completely rethought how we communicate who we are and what we stand for — to build a brand that fully reflects our vision."

The new website, launched today, reflects this transformation with a clean, elegant, and structured experience designed for investors, partners, tenants, and citizens alike.

This transformation also marks the beginning of a new phase of growth, as the organization prepares to pursue larger-scale projects in collaboration with both private and institutional partners.

Founded in Sherbrooke, IKIGAI IMPACT (formerly Fierbrooke) is a company specializing in impact real estate development and investment. Its model is based on creating both financial and social value by placing human relationships, sustainability, and discipline at the heart of its projects.

SOURCE IKIGAI IMPACT

For More Information: https://ikigai-impact.com/, [email protected]