product line. Available in two formats – standalone floor and multi-functional table - the new air purifier combines high performance technology with functional design solutions that can be easily used with the IKEA Home Smart App.

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 "The IKEA Home Smart journey is about creating products that support and enable us to live a more balanced and efficient life with technology while supporting our evolving needs at home" says Mathias Karlsson, Director of Home Smart at IKEA Canada. "With STARKVIND, we're excited for consumers to continue to integrate air purification solutions within their homes through easy-to-use technology that's connected to other IKEA Home Smart products."

Used on its own, or connected to the TRÅDFRI gateway , the STARKVIND Air Purifier can be controlled and scheduled via the IKEA Home Smart App including its five different fan speeds and an auto-mode. In auto mode, STARKVIND will adjust the fan speed relative to the level of PM2.51 in the air with a built-in air quality sensor.

"STARKVIND is a high-performing air purifier. When designing it, we wanted it to have a modern design that can be adapted to changing lifestyles. People can choose based on their needs and preference." says Henrik Telander , Product Owner at IKEA of Sweden. "Clean indoor air is an important factor for health. We know that there is no single solution to solve indoor air pollution. We work long term for positive change, to enable people to purify the air in their home."

The STARKVIND Air Purifier will be available in two versions, a standalone floor model and a multi-function side table. The side table will be available in both black or white at $199 and the standalone floor model will be available at $139, and also available in black or white. STARKVIND Air Purifiers will be available at all IKEA Canada stores from coast to coast and IKEA.ca starting this October.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

__________________________________________ 1 PM2.5 are small inhalable particles, that measure 0.1-2.5 micrometres

