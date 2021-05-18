Stores that are currently closed due to public health restrictions are unable to accommodate returns, and customers are encouraged to wait until their local store reopens before visiting any IKEA store where HEROISK and TALRIKA products can be returned to the Returns & Exchanges department for a full refund.

Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required and there is no limit to when the product can be returned. For more information, and to check store openings due to COVID-19 restrictions, please visit IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA thanks all customers for their understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

