IKEA named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for its People and Planet commitments

The home furnishing retailer's sustainable business practices are recognized for the 13th consecutive year

BURLINGTON, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is recognized for the 13th consecutive year as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for its commitment to sustainable business practices. The designation recognizes employers that lead Canada in creating a culture of environmental awareness and for having developed exceptional sustainability initiatives within their organizations.

"At IKEA, we want to make it easy for Canadians to live more sustainably by enabling and inspiring change in the daily lives of our customers and co-workers," said Melissa Barbosa, Country Sustainability Manager, "Our 7,900 co-workers are our best sustainability ambassadors, leading the way as we work to meet our goals to become fully circular and climate positive over the next decade."

As part of the retailer's commitment to be both people and planet positive, IKEA Canada continues to put sustainability at the forefront from furniture to food, production to home delivery and energy to investments.

The following are a few of many initiatives that make IKEA one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

Starting in Fall 2021, EV trucks will begin servicing select Canadian markets for home deliveries as part of IKEA Canada's journey to fulfill its commitment of 100 per cent zero-emissions deliveries by 2025.

IKEA Canada introduced the IKEA ScrapsBook, inspiring Canadians to get creative in reducing food waste at home.

IKEA Canada will phase out all non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from its home furnishing range by October 2021 .

. IKEA Canada has recently introduced more plant-based food options to its restaurants and bistros, including the new IKEA Plant Ball, vegan soft ice, and veggie dog with a goal for 50 per cent of restaurant offerings to be plant-based by 2025.

Through its two wind farms in Alberta and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately four times the energy it consumes.

and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately four times the energy it consumes. IKEA Canada reduced food waste from its kitchen by 31 per cent in 2019 and has a goal to reduce food waste by 50 per cent in 2021.

IKEA Canada's sell-back program gives gently used products a second life and supports a more sustainable shopping experience and circular business model.

IKEA Canada supported more than 80,000 Canadians through $1.7 million in product donations to the most vulnerable communities impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with organizations like Furniture Bank.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 22.9 million visitors to its stores and 178.4 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Maja Boricevic, Communication Specialist, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

