The launch marks a significant step in making smart home technology easier to use, more affordable, and better adapted to real-life needs in the home.

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is launching 21 new smart home products focusing on lighting, sensors, and control -- all built to work with Matter, the universal smart home standard. With this launch, IKEA is rebuilding its smart home system and product range from the ground up. The new launch reflects years of development and testing in real homes, and a growing understanding of how people want smart products to work in their daily life.

IKEA launches new smart home range with 21 Matter-compatible products (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

The launch includes both new products and updates to existing categories now built to work with Matter. This means IKEA smart products can connect with a wider range of devices and platforms, making it easier for customers to build a smart home across different brands.

"This launch is about making the smart home experience better and broader. We're upgrading our most-appreciated products while also adding new ones to solve even more everyday challenges. Our focus has been on keeping things simple from setup to daily use, so it's easy for people to start, use and grow a smart home", says Stjepan Begic, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden.

The updated range focuses on three key segments, that provide the building blocks of a smart home that's flexible, intuitive, and easy to expand over time.

Lighting – The new smart bulb range comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, lumen levels and styles, including colour and white spectrum options, and dimmable features.

– The new smart bulb range comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, lumen levels and styles, including colour and white spectrum options, and dimmable features. Sensors – motion, air quality, humidity and water leakage sensors designed to support wellbeing and prevent damage

– motion, air quality, humidity and water leakage sensors designed to support wellbeing and prevent damage Control – Remotes that make it easy to control devices from a distance, and a smart plug that can turn any product into a smart product.

"Smart home technology hasn't always been accessible or affordable, which is why we're thrilled at IKEA Canada to redefine that! Our Life at Home report revealed that 38% of Canadians want their ideal home to help them save money. By introducing Matter-enabled products, we're empowering Canadians to create a smart home that works for them - making connected living simple, seamless, and within reach for everyone" says Mathias Karlsson, Bedrooms Business Manager at IKEA Canada.

All Matter-enabled products need a smart home hub to work -- like IKEA's DIRIGERA hub, or one from another brand. As a certified Matter controller, DIRIGERA can also manage and control smart products from other manufacturers and brands. As a Matter Bridge, it ensures that existing IKEA non-Matter smart products will also be compatible with platforms using the Matter standard.

This launch is the first step in a broader update of the IKEA Home smart range. Looking ahead, IKEA will continue expanding into new product categories. The strategy is to launch products that are easier to use and more affordable than existing ones.

The products will be introduced at IKEA Canada, both in-store and online, through a phased rollout from January to July 2026.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

