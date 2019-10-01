IKEA is recalling the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, due to a choking hazard.
Oct 01, 2019, 08:00 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, IKEA is recalling the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, due to a choking hazard. IKEA urges all customers to return the product to IKEA for a full refund or a similar product.
IKEA takes product safety very seriously. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. In spite of this, we have received reports that the button on the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, can come off and thus presents a choking hazard.
The safety of customers is a top priority for IKEA, and we have chosen to recall the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, as a precautionary measure. Bibs with the same name, MATVRÅ, in fruit/vegetables and green/yellow patterns, are safe to use due to a difference in material and design.
The MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, can be returned to the Returns & Exchanges department at any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. For more information, please visit IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.
IKEA thanks all customers for their understanding and apologizes for the inconvenience.
SOURCE IKEA Canada
For further information: Kristin Newbigging, Public Relations Leader, kristin.newbigging@IKEA.com
Share this article