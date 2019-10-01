IKEA is recalling the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, due to a choking hazard.

The safety of customers is a top priority for IKEA, and we have chosen to recall the MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, as a precautionary measure. Bibs with the same name, MATVRÅ, in fruit/vegetables and green/yellow patterns, are safe to use due to a difference in material and design.

The MATVRÅ children's bib, Blue/Red 2-pack, can be returned to the Returns & Exchanges department at any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. For more information, please visit IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA thanks all customers for their understanding and apologizes for the inconvenience.

For further information: Kristin Newbigging, Public Relations Leader, kristin.newbigging@IKEA.com

